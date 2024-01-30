Plexconcil signs agreement with Dun & Bradstreet to promote MSME export growth

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with global B2B data provider Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting the MSME sector's export growth.

The partnership aims to help MSMEs in the country to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities, Plexconcil said in a statement.

"This collaboration aims to empower SME and MSME members of Plexconcil with diverse Dun & Bradstreet's (D&B) services, providing them with essential tools to overcome challenges and propel business growth," Chairman of the industry body Hemant Minocha said.

"Leveraging D&B's solutions, MSME plastic exporters cannot only fortify their credibility and visibility on both domestic and global fronts but also gain a competitive edge across various platforms within their industry peers," he said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO India, D&B, said with more than 99 per cent of businesses falling within the Micro, Small, and Medium category in India, and a substantial 94 per cent operating in an unorganised capacity, this collaboration is poised to be instrumental in propelling the growth of MSMEs, particularly those involved in plastic exports. PTI SM TRB