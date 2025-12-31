PLI Auto scheme attracts investment of Rs 35,657 cr, sales of Rs 32,879 cr: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The government's flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) Auto scheme has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 35,657 crore and cumulative determined sales of Rs 32,879 crore, with 48,974 jobs generated till September this year, the government said on Wednesday.

The Heavy Industries Ministry also plans to invoke bank guarantees of 10 firms who have not made any investment so far under the scheme, a top official said.

The PLI Auto scheme covers a performance period from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

For the performance year 2024-25, a total incentive amount of Rs 1,999.94 crore has been disbursed for five approved applicants, including Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Co, and Ola Electric Tech so far.

Under the scheme, incentives have been provided for 10,42,172 units of electric two-wheelers (e-2W), 2,38,385 units of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), 79,540 units of electric four-wheelers (e-4W), and 1,391 electric buses (e-buses), the heavy industries ministry said.

Under the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components Industry, which has a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, 82 applications have been approved till November 30.

"Under PLI-Auto, everybody has to give a bank guarantee. The scheme says that if you have not invested anything in two years, then your bank guarantee can be removed. There are about ten companies which have invested zero rupees. So, we will be invoking their bank guarantees. However, out of the remaining 72 companies, if somebody has invested less than the threshold, there will be no punitive action," Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi said.

However, he added that only those companies which meet the investment, sales and DVA (domestic value addition) criteria during a particular year will be eligible for incentives.

Under the PLI Auto Scheme, FY24 was the first performance year, and an amount of Rs 322 crore was disbursed to four approved applicants in FY 2024-25.

"Under PLI Auto scheme, cumulative investment of Rs 35,657 crore and cumulative determined sales of Rs 32,879 crore has been achieved till September 30, 2025. Further, employment of 48,974 number has been generated. Cumulative incentive of Rs 2,321.94 crore has been disbursed as on December 31, 2025," an official statement said.

The PLI Auto scheme incentivises only those products that achieve domestic value addition (DVA) of minimum 50 per cent. As of date, eight applicants under the champion OEM category have received Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certification for 94 variants, while 10 applicants under the component champion category have received DVA certification for 37 variants, the heavy industries ministry stated.

Besides, the additional secretary shared that the ministry has prepared a plan for the deployment of 72,000 chargers under the PM-EDRIVE Scheme across various states till 2030.

"We have prepared the guidelines and circulated them to the states. The states will be doing the tendering, they will be awarding the contracts, as the charging infrastructure will be established in the states," Qureshi said.

He further informed that once the heavy industries ministry approves the proposals sent by states, they can go ahead with the tendering process. PTI RSN RKL TRB