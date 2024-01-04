PLI schemes for new sectors not being considered at present: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The government will focus on the existing PLI schemes for 14 sectors and for the time being is not considering to include new sectors like toys in the programme, a top official said on Thursday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 14 sectors such as pharma, white goods, and electronics are doing good.

"Currently we are focused on getting these 14 PLIs. All are up and running in a good way. So for the time being, the new PLIs are not being considered and we will focus on ensuring that these existing schemes get implemented well and thereafter we will see," Singh told reporters here.

The government has earlier planned to extend the scheme for new sectors such as leather, toys, and new-age e-bikes to utilise the remaining amount earmarked for the 14 sectors.

The PLI scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones, and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Singh also said the department is in the process of undertaking a third party assessment of the PLI scheme in white goods (AC and LED lights).

The study is commissioned to the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said the institute will be looking at the scheme from all angles, including "how the scheme is working, and whether there is a need for any course correction or tweaking".

The secretary further said that the department is doing this exercise for other initiatives also such as industrial corridors.

"In all of them, the intent is to get the real feedback on how these interventions have helped and what are the quantifiable outcomes that have come out," Singh said. PTI RR CS TRB