PLPB joins hands with Singapore-based Surbana Jurong to develop industrial park in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) PLPB, a real estate and infrastructure development company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Singapore-based Surbana Jurong to develop PLPB IndusPark, an industrial park in Punjab's Patiala.

The agreement was signed in Singapore on Monday in the presence of the real estate delegation under CII Learning Mission, PLPB said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Slated to span over 150 acres of greenfield land near Rajpura in Patiala district, the project will have direct access to the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), ensuring seamless logistics and supply chain efficiencies for manufacturers, especially SMEs and MSMEs, the statement said.

Surbana Jurong is a global urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firm.

"PLPB IndusPark is set to facilitate manufacturing units under orange and green categories, in compliance with the central and state government guidelines. The park aims to attract investments from industries across the globe seeking sustainable and compliant infrastructure while fostering employment opportunities for Punjab's skilled workforce," the PLPB statement said.

PLPB CEO Sumit Singla said, "We are thrilled to partner with Surbana Jurong, a globally renowned urban and infrastructure consulting firm. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Punjab's industrial growth, setting the foundation for a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

"As an organisation, we are aligned to facilitate the industry players with all necessary support to engage with various stakeholders and assist in handholding and representing them as per the need to set the future-ready industrial ecosystem that fosters innovation, sustainability, and economic prosperity for the state of Punjab." According to the statement, Raman Kumar, Director, Programme Management, Surbana Jurong, said, "MSMEs are considered the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing a substantial portion to the overall GDP, estimating at 29 per cent, to India's GDP... Partnering with PLPB is towards an onward step to leverage overall GDP as projected by Krishnamurthy Subramanian in India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse..." Surbana Jurong has landmark projects such as Singapore Changi Airport and Noida International Airport under its portfolio.

Ashwinder R Singh, Co-Chair, CII, Real Estate Committee (NR), said, "PLPB IndusPark is a bold step towards redefining Punjab's industrial future, fostering innovation, empowering MSMEs, and driving sustainable growth. As part of the CII mission, I applaud PLPB's vision to create a global manufacturing hub that will inspire industries and uplift communities."