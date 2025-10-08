Pluckk appoints Chayan Mukhopadhyay as COO to drive expansion

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Food-tech platform Pluckk on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chayan Mukhopadhyay as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead operations and drive growth in India and abroad.

An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Chayan brings over 15 years of multi-sector experience, blending strategic insight with hands-on execution, Pluckk said in a statement.

As COO, Mukhopadhyay will oversee existing operations and expand into additional geographies and channels in India, as well as three international markets.

Pratik Gupta, Co-founder of Pluckk, said, "Chayan's proven track record in operational leadership and entrepreneurial growth makes him the perfect fit to lead Pluckk's journey forward. He combines deep operational expertise with a keen understanding of profitable venture building, positioning him to lead Pluckk through its next phase of rapid expansion." On his appointment, Mukhopadhyay said, "Pluckk has already demonstrated strong traction in the fresh and clean eating space in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. My immediate focus will be to scale the brand rapidly and profitably across 20 cities by strengthening our sourcing and supply chain capabilities, while expanding our presence both offline and online." Funded by Exponentia Ventures, Euro Gulf Investment fund and Kareena Kapoor, Pluckk has operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune. The company connects farmers directly to consumers, delivering over 2 million products every month to half a million homes. Pluckk logged an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore in FY25.