Pluckk ties-up with Spencer's Retail to offer farm produce under premium category

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Business-to-consumer fresh produce food-tech platform Pluckk on Tuesday said it has entered into an "exclusive partnership" with Spencer's Retail for sale of fruits and vegetables under the 'premium produce category'.

As a start of the collaboration, Spencer's Retail outlets will offer Pluckk's premium produce across its 'Fresh Section' in Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and plans to add more stores at other locations going ahead, the company said in a statement.

"Pluckk has signed an exclusive partnership with Spencer's Retail for offerings under the premium produce category," it said.

Pluckk's premium offerings include ozone-washed fruits and vegetables sourced directly from partner farms, certified non-genetically modified organism (GMO) products, and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP)-certified quality assurance. The company's product range spans daily essentials, exotic selections, cuts, mixes, and juices, totalling 90 distinct items, it said.

"The collaboration allows us to showcase the best of our offerings, ensuring consumers have daily access to fresh, healthy, and safe food. We anticipate doubling our presence over the next 12 months," said Pratik Gupta, CEO of Pluckk.

Founded in 2021, Pluckk operates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune. The company connects farmers directly to consumers, delivering over 2 million products every month to half a million homes.

Pluckk logged an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore in FY24.

With its listing on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Pluckk now serves a customer base of 5 lakh. The company is also making significant investments in its own app to further enhance customer experience. PTI ABI DRR