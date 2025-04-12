Plugzmart becomes first Indian startup to get ARAI nod for indigenous EV charger tech

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Smart EV charger startup Plugzmart has received ARAI certification for its electric vehicle charger for heavy vehicles, featuring its own indigenously developed controller and Power Line Communication (PLC) modules, a top official said.

The IIT-Madras-incubated startup has become the first Indian company to receive EV charger certification for its controller and PLC modules, rather than relying on imported components. This development could significantly contribute to reducing India’s import dependency in the EV sector, a press release stated.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is the country’s leading automotive R&D organisation, established by the automotive industry in collaboration with the Government of India.

Plugzmart’s 240kW DC fast charger is designed for high-power EV charging, catering to high-end four-wheelers, commercial fleets, and highway corridors. It ensures high efficiency, reliability, and compliance with both Indian and international safety standards.

"EV charging technology in India is evolving with innovations in fast charging, smart load management, and indigenous charger development. The country is moving towards high-power Direct Current (DC) fast chargers, focusing on locally manufactured solutions to reduce import dependency and lower costs," said Plugzmart Founder and CEO Vivek Samynathan.

"Our indigenous controller and PLC modules can play a key role in reducing imports in the EV sector," he added.

Plugzmart's charger aligns with the country's National EV Policy for high-speed charging infrastructure and offers collaborative opportunities with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), fleet operators, and highway charging networks, the company added.