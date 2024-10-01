Plutus Wealth buys SpiceJet's shares for Rs 50 crore

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Plutus Wealth Management on Tuesday raised its holding in domestic carrier SpiceJet by acquiring additional shares for Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal available with the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management purchased 75 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-headquartered SpiceJet.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 66.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 50.02 crore.

Details of sellers of SpiceJet's shares could not be identified on the BSE.

Shares of SpiceJet jumped 6.95 per cent to close at Rs 68.13 apiece on the BSE.

On Monday, Plutus Wealth Management bought 85 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.66 per cent stake in domestic carrier SpiceJet for Rs 51 crore. PTI HG HG BAL BAL