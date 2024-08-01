Plutus Wealth sells stake in 2 entities for Rs 298 cr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Plutus Wealth Management on Thursday sold shares in two entities -- Ami Organics and Restaurant Brands Asia -- for Rs 298 crore via open market transactions.

SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC MF picked up the stake in the companies.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management offloaded 1.44 crore shares, amounting to a 2.89 per cent stake in Restaurants Brands Asia (RBA).

Additionally, Plutus Wealth also disposed of 10 lakh shares or 2.44 per cent stake in Ami Organics.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 113-1,350 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 297.72 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Plutus Wealth owned a 6.58 per cent stake in Restaurant Brands Asia while it held a 4.06 per cent shareholding in Ami Organics, BSE data showed.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) acquired 11.62 lakh shares or a 2.8 per cent stake in Ami Organics. The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,350.

This took the deal value to Rs 156.90 crore.

Details of the other sellers of Ami Organics shares could not be ascertained.

In addition, HDFC MF purchased more than 1.24 crore shares or a 2.5 per cent stake in RBA.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 113, taking the deal size to Rs 140.53 crore.

Other buyers of RBA's shares could not identified.

Shares of RBA climbed 2.68 per cent to close at Rs 110.90 apiece on the BSE, while the scrip of Ami Organics rose 1.04 per cent to end at Rs 1,350 per piece. PTI HG SHW BAL BAL