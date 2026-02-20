Narendra Modi meets AI Startups

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the potential of harnessing artificial intelligence technology in various sectors like agriculture, environmental protection, and promoting higher education in mother tongue, among others, with CEOs of AI and deeptech startups.

CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups presented their ideas and work at a roundtable meeting with the prime minister.

Modi underscored the need for strong data governance, cautioned against misinformation, and urged the development of solutions tailored to India's needs, said a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

Referring to UPI as a model of simple and scalable digital innovation, he expressed confidence in Indian companies and encouraged trust in domestic products.

He also spoke about expanding private participation in the space sector and noted strong investor interest in Indian startups.

Modi discussed the potential of harnessing AI technology in various sectors like in agriculture and environmental protection, including monitoring crop productivity and fertilizer usage to safeguard soil health.

Stressing the importance of promoting Indian languages and culture, he called for expanding the AI tools for higher education in mother tongue.

Modi also congratulated innovators for taking bold risks and building impactful solutions.

In healthcare, the PMO said they use AI for advanced diagnostics, gene therapy, and efficient patient record management to extend quality care to the last mile.

In agriculture, they leverage geospatial and underwater intelligence to boost productivity and help manage climate risks.

The group also included ventures focused on cybersecurity, ethical AI, space, social empowerment through vernacular access to justice and education, and modernising legacy systems to strengthen enterprise productivity.

"Together, they reflect an ecosystem addressing local needs while building global leadership in AI-driven innovation," the statement added.

It further said AI startups praised India's sustained push to strengthen its artificial intelligence ecosystem.

"They highlighted the sector's rapid expansion and immense untapped potential, noting that the global momentum of AI innovation and deployment is increasingly shifting toward India," it said.

The startups noted that the country now offers a supportive and dynamic environment for AI advancement, firmly establishing its presence on the global AI landscape.

The participants also lauded the India AI Impact Summit, describing it as a reflection of the country's growing stature in shaping the global conversations around AI.

The roundtable meeting was attended by CEOs and founders of Abridge, Adalat AI, BrainSightAI, Credo AI, Eka Care, Glean, Innogle, Invideo, Miko, Origin, Prophaze, Rasen, Rubrik, SatSure, Supernova and Sypha AI.

Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 Shaktikanta Das and Minister of State Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.