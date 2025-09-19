PM discusses vision of Viksit Bharat in meeting with chairman, CEO: HSBC

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker and group CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and expressed their commitment to supporting the country's global integration.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to them and shared his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and outlined the roadmap towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', terming it a cornerstone of the nation's progress, HSBC said in a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, HSBC lauded India's strong momentum of growth and the government's policy initiatives aimed at "bringing the world to India and India to the world," it said.

The discussions also underscored HSBC's support for key national programmes, including GIFT City, Digital India, Make in India and Startup India, it said.

The engagement, the bank said, highlights its role as a long-term partner in India's growth journey, with a focus on fostering innovation, sustainability and inclusive development.