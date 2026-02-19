PM holds discussions with global CEOs on responsibly scaling up AI

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held insightful discussions with global CEOs on scaling up artificial intelligence in a responsible manner and strengthening global collaboration.

The CEO Roundtable at the India AI Impact Summit brought together various stakeholders from the world of AI, technology and innovation.

"The discussions were insightful and forward-looking, focused on scaling AI responsibly, strengthening global collaboration and unlocking opportunities for growth," Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

"It was heartening to see a shared commitment to harnessing AI for human progress and sustainable development," Modi said, as he also shared pictures of the meeting.