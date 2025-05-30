PM inaugurates first unit of Ghatampur thermal power project

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the first unit of Ghatampur thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh involving total project cost of Rs 21,780.94 crore, according to an official statement.

The remaining two units of the power project are expected to be commissioned in the current financial year.

The project comprises three supercritical thermal power units of 660 MW each, adding up to 1,980 MW of installed capacity, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The power project is a flagship initiative by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a collaboration of NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL).

"The inauguration of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project by Prime Minister... marks a transformative moment for the energy sector, particularly for Uttar Pradesh and other states.

"With its robust design, advanced emission control systems, and assured coal linkage, the project is poised to provide reliable and affordable power for years to come," it said.

The coal ministry is committed to such initiatives, reaffirming the government's resolve to build a self-reliant, energy-secure, and environmentally responsible future for the nation. PTI SID TRB