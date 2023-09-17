PM Modi invites global industry to hold events, exhibitions at 'Yashobhoomi'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited film and television industry as well as global event management companies to organise events at Bharat Mandapam and the newly-constructed Yashobhoomi, the state-of-the-art convention centre which he inaugurated on the occasion of the launch of Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Here's all about Yashobhoomi, the state-of-the-art convention centre

Built at the cost of Rs 5,400 crore, Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre - 'Yashobhoomi' has a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, and will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities. It boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.

The prime minister launched the Rs 13,000 crore 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans and craftspeople on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

He also released a customised stamp sheet, a toolkit e-booklet and video on the occasion. The prime minister distributed Vishwakarma Certificates to 18 beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will get collateral-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at concessional rate of 5 per cent.

Talking about the future of conference tourism, he said the sector holds immense potential for India and informed that it is worth more than Rs 25,000 crore.

He highlighted that more than 32,000 big exhibitions and expos are organised in the world every year, where people coming for conference tourism spend more money than an ordinary tourist. India's share in such a big industry is only around one per cent and many big companies in India go to foreign lands every year to organise their events.

He further emphasised that India is also preparing itself for conference tourism now.

Modi stressed that conference tourism will progress only where there are necessary resources for events, meetings, and exhibitions, hence Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi centre are now going to make Delhi the biggest hub of conference tourism. Lakhs of youth are likely to get employment.

In the future, he said, Yashobhoomi will become a place where people from countries all over the world will come for international conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

"Today I invite people associated with the exhibition and event industry from countries around the world to come to Delhi. I will invite the film industry and TV industry of every region of the country, east-west-north-south.

"You hold your award ceremonies, film festivals here. Hold first film shows here. I invite people associated with international event companies, exhibition sector to join Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi," the prime minister said.

Underlining the contribution and importance of the Vishwakarmas in the everyday life of the country, the prime minister said Vishwakarmas will always remain significant in society, no matter the advancements made in technology.

"The government has come forward as a partner to elevate the respect, enhance the capabilities, and grow the prosperity of the Vishwakarmas," Modi remarked.

Throwing light on the 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, the prime minister informed that carpenters, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, sculptors, potters, cobblers, tailors, masons, hairdressers, washermen, etc. have been included in the PM Vishwakarma scheme and the government will spend Rs 13,000 crore.

Referring to the provision of collateral-free finance for the Vishwakarmas, the prime minister said when a guarantee is asked for, that guarantee is given by Modi.

In his address, the prime minister also stressed on the 'vocal for local' and asked people to buy local products, during the upcoming festivities in the country such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepawali and others.

He said the world witnessed the result of the amalgamation of technology and tradition in the G20 Craft Bazaar. Even the gifts for the visiting dignitaries comprised the products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen.

"This dedication to vocal for local is the responsibility of the entire country," he said, and added "first we have to be vocal for local and then we will have to take the local global." Modi expressed confidence that recently unveiled Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan where G20 Summit was held and Yasobhoomi will become symbols of India's hospitality, superiority and grandeur.

"Both Bharat Mandapam and Yasobhoomi are a confluence of Indian culture and state-of-the-art facilities, and these grand establishments express India's story before the world," he said.

He said that it also reflects the aspirations of the new India which desires the best facilities for itself.

"Mark my words...India is not going to stop now," he said and urged the citizens to keep going forward, creating new goals, striving for them and transforming India into a developed country by 2047.

The prime minister emphasised the need for all citizens to work hard and come together.

"Our Vishwakarma colleagues are the pride of Make in India and this International Convention Centre will become a medium to showcase this pride to the world," he said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman; commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal; education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan; micro, small and medium enterprises minister Narayan Rane; and Union Minister for State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma were present on the occasion, among others.

‘Yashobhoomi' is connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

The new Metro station will have three subways -- a 735 metre long subway connecting the station to the exhibition halls, convention centre, and central arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of ‘Yashobhoomi’.