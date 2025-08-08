PM-KISAN: Rs 15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of Rs 15,127.88 crore was disbursed to beneficiaries from Karnataka under the central flagship scheme PM-KISAN since April 2020, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Karnataka implemented the PM-KISAN scheme around the time the central government launched it nationally on February 24, 2019.

"A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured that the benefits of the scheme reach all eligible farmers across the country without the involvement of any intermediaries," said Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data placed before the Upper House on disbursal amount from the 5th installment onwards, a total of Rs 15,127.88 crore was transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts in Karnataka.

The 20th installment of Rs 877.32 crore was disbursed for the April-June quarter to 43,29,135 beneficiaries.

As on August 8, the Centre disbursed over Rs 3.90 lakh crore to farmers across the country in 20 installments since the inception of the scheme.

The PM-KISAN aims to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal installments into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.