PM lauds progress in textile sector, hopes to achieve Rs 9 lakh-cr exports ahead of 2030 target

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the work being done in the textile sector and said he is optimistic that India will achieve the Rs 9 lakh crore annual exports goal ahead of the 2030 target.

This assumes significance in view of the General Budget 2025 announcement of a five-year Cotton Mission to increase productivity of cotton, especially extra-long staple varieties.

It allocated Rs 500 crore for the National Cotton Technology Mission.

Speaking at the Bharat Tex 2025, Modi said, "We are currently ranked as the 6th largest exporter of textiles and apparel in the world, with textile exports valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh crore. Our goal moving forward is to triple this figure and achieve exports worth Rs 9 lakh crore.

"This success is attributed to the hard work and consistent policies implemented over the past decade, which have led to a doubling of foreign investment in the textile sector during this period." "Although I am saying 2030 here, but the mood I saw (at the exhibition) today, I feel you may prove my figures wrong," he said, expressing optimism that the textiles exports target may be achieved ahead of 2030.

He projected that India's textile recycling market could reach USD 400 million in the next few years, while the global recycled textile market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 billion.

He said with the right direction, India could achieve a larger share in the market.

The Prime Minister said the country's textile and apparel exports have registered a growth rate of 7 per cent.

This success is attributed to the hard work and consistent policies implemented over the past decade, which have led to doubling of foreign investment in the textile sector during this period, he said.

The sector is a major employment generator and contributes 11 per cent to the manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the need for optimal utilisation of resources and minimal waste generation for the industry, he said, "According to an analysis, by 2030, fashion waste is expected to reach 148 million tonnes. Today, one-fourth of textile waste is not being recycled. Our textile industry can turn this challenge into an opportunity." Speaking about the Mission for Cotton Productivity announced in the Budget, he said it will make cotton supply reliable, make Indian cotton globally competitive and strengthen value chain.

Bharat Tex, being held in New Delhi from February 14-17, is the textile industry's largest event and comprises a mega expo.

India is moving ahead in the direction of manufacturing high-grade carbon fibre, he said.

Modi also asked banking sector representatives to understand the needs and priorities of the textile industry, and urged them to provide assistance to the textile sector where one unit needs an investment of just Rs 75 crore, but employs 2,000 people.

He noted that India's textiles and apparel exports registered 7 per cent growth last year. The country is working on creating a skilled talent pool for the textile sector, he noted.

"Our focus is on technical textile sector, as India is making its presence felt in this space," he said.

The Prime Minister outlined his 5F vision for the textile sector -- farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. This vision is creating new opportunities for farmers, weavers, designers, and traders, he said.

Modi also called upon the textiles industry to collaborate with reputed institutes like IITs to develop new tools.

"India is also moving ahead in the direction of making high-grade carbon fibre," Modi said, adding that policy decisions needed to support the textiles sector were being taken. He cited the example of MSME-related measures announced in the Budget.

He highlighted the efforts to promote the handloom sector and its authenticity through marketing initiatives. Over the past 10 years, more than 2,400 marketing events have been organised to promote handlooms.

These brands are significantly benefiting from the geographical indication (GI) tagging of handloom products, he said.

"There is an increased significance of the fusion of tradition and innovation. We should launch new products inspired from such traditional wear that attracts youth not just in India but also globally," he said.

Highlighting the importance of technology in discovering new trends and creating new styles, he said the role of artificial intelligence in trends forecasting is on the rise.

Pointing out that more than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex, he said the platform is giving exposure to entrepreneurs as they are getting an opportunity to take their business from local to global.

He said Bharat Tex is giving an immense boost to investment, exports, and overall growth in the textiles sector.

"Bharat Tex is becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration, and partnership among policymakers, CEOs, and industry leaders globally," he said.

He underlined that India's traditional sustainable techniques are now being enhanced with cutting-edge technologies, benefiting artisans, weavers, and millions of women associated with the industry.

Modi announced that the textile ministry has signed an MoU with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises and e-Marketplace to promote up-cycling, with many up-cyclers already registered.

Pilot projects for door-to-door collection of textile waste are being conducted in cities such as Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. PTI RSN KKS TRB