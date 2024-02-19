PM lays foundation stone for 4 power projects in UP

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for four projects being developed by Torrent Power in Uttar Pradesh, entailing an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore.

The projects are expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 8,000 people in the state, Torrent Group said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Torrent Group had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh for these projects during the UP Global Investors' Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of Torrent Group's four projects was part of the country's largest Ground-Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0, held in Lucknow on Monday.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for over 14,000 projects across different sectors, as per the statement.

The projects were initiated in the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The four projects include two pumped storage hydro projects, with a total capacity of 4,150 MW in Sonbhadra district and a solar power plant with a capacity of 150 MW in Lalitpur district (Bundelkhkand region of UP).

Besides, a pilot green hydrogen production facility will be set up in Gorakhpur, where green hydrogen will be produced and blended with the gas distribution network being built by Torrent Gas.

Torrent Power, the Rs 25,694 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 37,600 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission, and distribution. PTI KKS TRB