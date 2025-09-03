'PM Mitra Park' in Dhar will generate 3 lakh jobs: MP CM

Indore, Sep 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district will create one lakh direct jobs and two lakh indirect jobs.

The park will come up over 2,000 acres near Badnawar.

"This project will benefit cotton farmers of Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Khargone and Khandwa districts in the tribal area of the state," Yadav told reporters here.

His government is implementing the project, based on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a pace faster than other states, he said. PTI HWP MAS KRK