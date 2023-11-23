'PM MITRA Park' in Gujarat to boost job creation in textiles and apparel sector: Minister

Surat, Nov 23 (PTI) An upcoming mega apparel and textile park in Gujarat will propel the key sector to new heights and generate large-scale employment opportunities, Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Thursday.

The Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel, or PM MITRA Park, in coming up in Navsari district of south Gujarat.

Jardosh was speaking at a seminar on the textiles and apparel sector in Surat city as part of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, which will be held in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12.

She stressed the need to have a strategic focus on developing the technical textile sector with a commitment to maintaining the highest quality, a state government release quoted her as saying at the seminar.

"The construction of PM MITRA Park in Navsari is expected to propel the textile sector to new heights in employment generation. This aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, as outlined by the government,” the Union minister said.

The Centre had in March this year announced Navsari as one of the seven sites identified for setting up of PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry.

These parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector. The Ministry of Textiles will oversee the execution of these projects.

Speaking further, Jardosh pointed out that the Gujarat government has proactively formulated policies related to labour and industry, leading to significant advancements in the textiles sector.

The central government is actively promoting development of the textile sector with a specific focus on 'Future Ready 5F' (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), she said.

During the event, Gujarat Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghavi reflected on the initiation of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003 by then-Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which successfully attracted industrial investments to the western state.

This tradition has been carried forward by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, solidifying Gujarat's position as a global platform on the world map, he said.

"The textiles sector has surpassed other industries in generating employment, and the state government is dedicated to promote it. Our government values diverse opinions and is committed to implementing effective policies" Sanghavi stated.

He invited industrialists to consider investing in Gujarat for the continued progress of the sector.

During the event, Gujarat's vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) was also highlighted.

From looms to advanced infrastructure and technology of weaving tradition, industrialists shared their perspectives on Gujarat's textiles and apparel sector, aiming to make it future-ready. PTI COR PJT RSY