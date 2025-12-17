PM MITRA parks: Project reports amounting to Rs 5,567 cr finalized across UP, Guj, Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The PM MITRA parks are being developed as an integrated textile hub, and detailed project reports amounting to about Rs 5,567 crore have already been finalised across three states, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This was informed by Additional Secretary in the textiles ministry Rohit Kansal during a stakeholder consultation organised by the ministry along with the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

The consultation was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities for the development of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks being established under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The consultation meet specifically focused on engaging prospective Master Developers for three Greenfield parks - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (1,000 acres), Kalaburagi, Karnataka (1,000 acres), and Navsari, Gujarat (1,142 acres).

The commerce and industry ministry statement said Kansal noted that DPRs amounting to approximately RS 5,567 crore have already been finalized across the three states proposed under the PPP mode.

Seven PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks have been announced across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. PTI RR MR MR