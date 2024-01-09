PM Modi and UAE President hold bilateral meeting ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit; MOUs signed

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) A bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Tuesday where several MoUs were signed.

The UAE president is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

"Strengthening ties! Multiple MoUs inked between India and UAE witnessed by PM @narendramodi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment," Gujarat Information Department shared on its official X handle.

Modi received the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi at the Ahmedabad airport and the two leaders participated in a roadshow in the evening.

"Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi warmly received HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as he arrived at the Ahmedabad airport. HH @MohamedBinZayed is the Chief Guest of the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit," Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir.

At around 3 pm, the prime minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The VGGS is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit, a press release said.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. PTI KA PD NSK