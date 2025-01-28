PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate Make in Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'.

The PM will inaugurate the business summit in Janata Maidan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several Union ministers, according to an official statement.

Welcoming Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji to the sacred land of Shree Jagannath for the inauguration of the transformative 'Utkarsh Odisha 2025', a significant step towards a Vikasit Bharat, Vikasit Odisha.#UtkarshOdisha pic.twitter.com/6t4ARUGdGR — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 28, 2025

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, it said.

Among the industrialists expected at the conclave are LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal, and Naveen Jindal, officials said.

The PM will also inaugurate the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, showcasing the state's achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

After the inauguration, Modi will leave Bhubaneswar for Dehradun.