PM Modi dedicates Maharashtra's Bidkin industrial area to nation

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) in Maharashtra to the nation with a view to boost domestic manufacturing, an official statement said.

The prime minister joined the event virtually, while the ceremony in Pune was attended by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and chief minister Eknath Shinde, among others.

The Bidkin Industrial Area, a project spanning 7,855 acres, has been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

"Situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, this industrial hub holds immense potential to catalyse economic growth in the Marathwada region," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The Union government approved the project with a total cost of Rs 6,414 crore, to be developed in three phases.

"Phase A, covering 2,511 acres, has been prioritised with an investment of Rs 2,427 crore," it said.

The Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), a special purpose vehicle formed with a 51:49 partnership between Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), has driven this project.

According to the statement, Bidkin Industrial Area is now equipped with wide roads, quality water and power supply, and advanced sewage and common effluent treatment plants.

"Bidkin has already attracted significant investment interest, with notable companies like Ather Energy (100 acres), Lubrizol (120 acres), Toyota-Kirloskar (MoU for 850 acres), and JSW Green Mobility (500 acres) committing to the area," it said.

Together, these four projects alone represent a total investment of Rs 56,200 crore, with an employment potential of over 30,000 jobs, the ministry said.

In just three years since construction, a total of 1,822 acres (38 plots) have been allotted across industrial and mixed-use zones.

The development of the industrial area is expected to have a domino effect on the socioeconomic growth of the region, drawing skilled human resources and spurring rapid industrialization, it added.

The prime minister emphasized that Bidkin will become a beacon of industrial excellence, generating employment, boosting exports, and contributing to the region's overall development. PTI RR HVA