PM Modi engages global energy CEOs, pitches India as key energy hub

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the chief executives of leading global and Indian energy companies during India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, with industry leaders expressing strong confidence in India's growth outlook and a keen interest in expanding their presence in the country.

During the interaction at the Prime Minister's residence, CEOs cited policy stability, reform momentum, and long-term demand visibility as key drivers of their investment interest in India's energy sector, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said such roundtables have become an important platform for industry-government alignment, enabling direct feedback from global leaders to refine policy frameworks, address sectoral challenges, and further strengthen India's attractiveness as an investment destination.

Highlighting India's economic momentum, Modi said the country is moving rapidly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and will play a decisive role in shaping the global energy demand-supply balance.

He pointed to significant investment opportunities, including around USD 100 billion in exploration and production, supported by investor-friendly policy reforms.

He also highlighted a USD 30-billion opportunity in the compressed bio-gas (CBG) segment and outlined prospects across the broader energy value chain, including gas-based infrastructure, refinery-petrochemical integration, and maritime and shipbuilding sectors.

Noting that the global energy landscape is marked by uncertainty as well as opportunity, the prime minister called for greater innovation, collaboration, and deeper partnerships, reiterating India's readiness to serve as a reliable and trusted partner across the entire energy value chain.

The high-level roundtable was attended by 27 CEOs and senior executives from companies and institutions such as TotalEnergies, BP, Vitol, HD Hyundai, Aker, LanzaTech, Vedanta, the International Energy Forum, Trafigura, ReNew, MOL, and others. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State Suresh Gopi, and senior officials of the ministry were also present. PTI ANZ HVA