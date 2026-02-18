PM Modi, Estonia prez welcome significant strategic upswing in India-EU ties

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an “excellent” meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, during which the two leaders discussed ways to add further vigour to the bilateral economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU free trade agreement inked recently.

Modi said they also talked about working together in futuristic technologies, energy management, skilling and more.

“Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Estonian leader posted on X, “I spoke with @narendramodi about the changing world order and how new technology affects democracy. I welcomed India cutting Russian fossil fuel imports, increasing pressure to end aggression against Ukraine.” Karis added that India's global weight is rising and has been given a boost by the EU-India FTA.

In a statement, the prime minister's office (PMO) said Modi and Karis warmly recalled their meeting last year on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

They reiterated their commitment to further India-Estonia relations, based on shared values of democracy and rule of law, and shared goals of international peace and stability, the statement said.

The leaders welcomed the significant strategic upswing in India-EU relations with the successful conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA) during the 16th India-EU Summit in January.

Modi and Karis also reviewed bilateral relations, notably the ongoing collaboration in IT and digitalisation, and underscored the potential for furthering cooperation in futuristic technologies, e-governance, cybersecurity, startups and AI, including in education and skilling, the PMO said.

They also discussed the potential for collaboration in clean energy and smart energy management, and exchanged views on regional and global issues, it said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Estonia.

Karis also expressed appreciation for the contribution of Indian professionals in Estonia, as both sides agreed to work towards facilitating greater talent mobility and tourism.

The Estonian president is here to attend the AI Impact Summit being held from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, in which more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists are taking part.