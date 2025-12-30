PM Modi for mission-mode reforms to sustain long-term growth

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for mission mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth.

Interacting with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget for 2026-27, Modi also made a case for building world- class capabilities and attaining global integration.

The theme of the interaction was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’.

He stressed that India’s policy making and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Speaking about Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration, the Prime Minister noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.