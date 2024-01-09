PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President of Timor-Leste, discusses ways to further boost ties

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta here on Tuesday with the discussions covering cooperation in various fields including health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech and capacity building, an MEA official said.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, he reached the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, a day before the inauguration of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"Had an excellent meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji's influence on President Horta's life and work. We discussed ways to further bilateral and cultural ties between our nations," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

"Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

PM Modi congratulated President Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), he said.

"The PM invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Discussions covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnership in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, capacity building among others," he said.

During the day, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, the PMO said.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here, officials said.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

He will then travel to the GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City in Gandhinagar where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit, a press release said.

Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions, it said.

The summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, start-ups, MSMEs, blue economy, green energy and smart infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the trade show, the release said. PTI KA PD GK