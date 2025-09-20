PM Modi inaugurates Avaada Group's Rs 1,600-cr solar project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Avaada Group's Rs 1,600-crore solar project and laid the foundation stone for the company's new 100 MW solar project in Gujarat.

The 280 MW project spans over 1,170 acres in Tavi and Varsani villages in Surendranagar district of the state and entails a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the Vineet Mittal-led industrial house said in a statement.

"The project, which has been developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, was formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the government's commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition and strengthening the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," it said.

The electricity generated from the project will be supplied to GUVNL (Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd), contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy mix and ensuring cleaner and more affordable power for the region's citizens, particularly farmers.

The Surendranagar project is expected to offset around 595,857 tons of CO2 emissions annually and conserve approximately 112 lakh litres of water per year using robotic module cleaning systems, thereby minimising the project's ecological footprint.

The PM also laid the foundation stone virtually for Avaada's 100 MW solar power project in Vadodara district, the company said.

Spread across 350 acres and with a planned investment of Rs 400 crore, the project is being implemented by Avaada GJ Solar and is expected to be commissioned by April 2026.

The Vadodara project is designed to reduce approximately 212,806 tons of CO2 emissions annually and will conserve nearly 40 lakh litres of water every year through the deployment of advanced robotic module cleaning technology.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, "At Avaada, our mission is about contributing to India's growth story and empowering communities. The inauguration of this project by the PM... reinforces our commitment to delivering clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to every Indian." Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate with businesses spanning across renewable power generation, solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centres, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects. PTI ABI TRB