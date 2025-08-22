PM Modi inaugurates SJVN's Rs 13,756 cr-Buxar Thermal plant's unit

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first unit of SJVN's thermal power project in Bihar, being set up at an investment of Rs 13,756.56 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the first unit of 660 megawatt (MW) of the 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project, being implemented by its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Thermal Private Limited at Chausa, the company said in a statement.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Modi on March 9, 2019.

With the total investment of Rs 13,756.56 crore, the project will generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, out of which 85 per cent of the power has been allocated to Bihar under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The project will substantially enhance power availability in Bihar and the eastern region, reducing peak-hour shortages and strengthening energy security.

Its construction involved the use of around 2,54,932 MT of steel and 2,80,362 tonnes of cement, providing a significant boost to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting domestic industries.

The event to inaugurate the unit was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.