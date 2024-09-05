PM Modi interacts with top business leaders, CEOs in Singapore

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with top business leaders in Singapore and appraised them about various reforms that are currently underway in India to attract investment and innovation.

Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong.

"Interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore. We talked about ways to deepen economic linkages. I highlighted the reforms underway in India, which will encourage investment and innovation," the Indian Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Over the past 10 years, India-Singapore trade has more than doubled.

Mutual investment has increased almost threefold to cross USD 150 billion. PTI NKD DRR