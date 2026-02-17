PM Modi, Macron launch India-France Year of Innovation

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) India and France on Tuesday resolved to further strengthen cooperation in innovation in different fields as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron launched the India-France Year of Innovation.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said the ties between the two countries are not just about innovation, but also about shared values.

"Today, two innovation hubs are coming together," Modi said.

"I and President Macron have decided to celebrate 2026 India-France Year of Innovation. This is also our commitment to innovate, lead," Modi added.

France and India have worked together in strategic technology sectors. The trust between the two countries has cemented and this has taken it to an important milestone -- to special global strategic partnership. In coming years, the collective creativity will ensure a better future for the world, the PM said.

President Macron said the Indo-French partnership is also guided by a shared conviction that innovation is not just about major technological breakthroughs but also about economy, about improving everyday life and making it healthier and safer.

Modi said the Viksit Bharat journey needs an engine of innovation, and the Union budget this year also stresses it.

India has emerged as the third biggest start-up ecosystem in a decade due to Start-up India programme, he said, adding that in 2014, there were just four unicorns while today there are 120 unicorns with a total value of USD 350 billion or more.

He said 2026 is a special year for India-France relations as people-to-people exchange will deepen and industry-to-industry partnerships will expand.

Macron said India does not just participate in global innovation, but leads it -- from Silicon Valley to technology to culture.

"Innovation is a driver of our economic growth. It will help address the great challenges from climate challenge to inequality," the French president added.

For progress in science, France and India have been working hand in hand for years, he said, adding, "We have reinforced our technological sovereignty while supporting our national industries. Our partnership is strong and relies on countless joint projects." Citing the cooperation in strategic areas, Macron said in the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of `Make in India'. The high- level cooperation between the two countries allows them to develop next submarines, aircraft. This is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts, he said.

"We speak about what a sovereign alliance is...Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea and in the sky not by default but by conviction," he said.

In the area of space cooperation, he cited satellite Trishna, and said this will help a better monitoring of climate change.

"We do want to do much more in defence and space. Space is great sector to better understand our planet, better monitor communications, our defence activities and sovereignty," he said.

Macron said France is supporting India's ambition to expand its access to decarbonised energy including large power reactors as well as SMR (Small Modular Reactors). "This year, we will develop a series of very important projects in this field," he said.

AI holds the promise of improving dynamic prediction, transforming agriculture and opening new possibilities for artistic creations, he said.

France and India are determined to explore the potential of AI, but not without safeguards or careful consideration of its consequences, the French president said.

"This is the path we are trying to create together: an AI that is powerful, profitable but also safe, inclusive, secure and democratic," he said.

Later, PM Modi and president Macron also attended a cultural event to mark the beginning of India-France year of Innovation at the Gateway of India.