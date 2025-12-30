PM Modi meets economists ahead of 2026-27 Budget

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met eminent economists and sectoral experts to seek their views on the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.

The meeting, which started at 11 am, is currently underway.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, other members of the Aayog, economists and sectoral experts are also present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1.