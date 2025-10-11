New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based chip maker Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed India's strides in Artificial Intelligence and innovation.

"It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling," Modi said in a post on X.

It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our… https://t.co/vEPWUzd33D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2025

"Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," he said.

Amon met the prime minister at his official residence on Friday.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G," Amon said in a post on X on Friday.

Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G. We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/c8aGFa7O2x — Cristiano R. Amon (@cristianoamon) October 10, 2025

"We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more," the Qualcomm top executive said.