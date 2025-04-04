PM Modi proposes 21-point action plan to boost engagement among BIMSTEC nations

Bangkok, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed a 21-point action plan that includes linking India’s UPI with the payment systems of BIMSTEC nations and setting up a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce to strengthen engagement among the grouping's members.

Addressing the sixth BIMSTEC Summit here, the Prime Minister said the grouping is an important forum to further global good.

"It is imperative we strengthen it and deepen our engagement. In this context, I proposed a 21-point Action Plan covering different aspects of our cooperation," Modi posted on X.

The action plan also includes BODHI or BIMSTEC for Organised Development of Human Resource Infrastructure initiative. Under this, 300 youth from BIMSTEC countries will be trained in India every year.

"BIMSTEC has the potential to be a shining example of capacity-building frameworks. We will all learn from each other and grow," Prime Minister Modi said.

Under the plan, he proposed a pilot study to understand the needs of BIMSTEC countries to share the experience of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

“Additionally, I propose linking India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with the payment systems in the BIMSTEC region. This will benefit trade, industry, and tourism at all levels,” Modi said.

"Let’s harness the rich potential of the IT sector and make BIMSTEC technologically stronger," he said.

To boost business across BIMSTEC nations, the Prime Minister also proposed setting up a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, organise annual business summits and explore promoting trade in local currencies within the region.

At the outset, the Prime Minister offered his condolences for the loss of lives and property in Myanmar and Thailand in the devastating earthquake on March 28.

"The recent earthquake affecting Myanmar and Thailand underscores the need to work together in the field of disaster management," he said, as he proposed establishing the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India to cooperate in disaster management, relief and rehabilitation.

The fourth joint exercise between BIMSTEC Disaster Management Authorities will be held in India this year.

The BIMSTEC Summit, hosted by Thailand, is attended by leaders from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The BIMSTEC Summit adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030 to realise the shared commitment to prosperity, security, and inclusivity in the Bay of Bengal region.

“BIMSTEC serves as a bridge connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia. It is emerging as an effective platform to open new avenues of regional connectivity, cooperation, and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

He also proposed the establishment of a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in India to enhance coordination in capacity building, research, innovation and maritime policies.

The Prime Minister said a free, open, secure, and safe Indian Ocean is "our shared priority". “The Maritime Transport Agreement signed today will strengthen cooperation in merchant shipping and cargo transport and accelerate trade,” he said.

“This Centre will focus on capacity building, research, innovation, and coordination in maritime policies. It will also promote cooperation in maritime security,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continually expand the scope and capabilities of the BIMSTEC grouping, welcomed the institutionalising of the Home Ministers Mechanism and offered to host the first meeting in India.

“This forum can play a vital role in the fight against cybercrime, cybersecurity threats, terrorism, and drug and human trafficking. In this regard, I propose to host its first meeting this year in India,” he said.

He also proposed setting up ground stations for manpower training for BIMSTEC countries, manufacturing and launching of Nano Satellites, and use of remote sensing data.

"Let’s take our cooperation to the world of space. Let’s also make our security apparatus stronger," the Prime Minister said. Under the training and capacity-building initiative of the plan, Modi proposed scholarships to BIMSTEC students in the Forest Research Institute of India and Nalanda University, a training programme every year for young diplomats from BIMSTEC countries.

Tata Memorial Centre will support training and capacity building in cancer care in BIMSTEC countries.

He also suggested the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for research and dissemination in traditional medicine and a Centre of Excellence in India for the exchange of knowledge and best practices, research and capacity building for the benefit of farmers.

To boost connectivity and culture, BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival will be held in India this year, according to the plan.

He also proposed faster work on electric grid interconnection.

For youth engagement, he said the BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit will be held this year and the BIMSTEC Hackathon and Young Professional Visitors programme will be launched.

He proposed to hold the BIMSTEC Athletics Meet in India this year and host the first BIMSTEC Games in 2027.

"We will collectively energise BIMSTEC and it’s our youth who will take the lead," Modi said. PTI NSA NSA