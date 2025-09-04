PM Modi, Singapore PM virtually inaugurate 2nd phase of JNPort PSA Terminal

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, on Thursday virtually inaugurated the second phase of the JNPort PSA Terminal (BMCT).

Following this, the terminal's total container handling capacity would stand at 4.8-million TEUs.

The country's premier container port handles five major dedicated container terminals operated by global market leaders with a deep draft of 15+ metres, with the capability of handling 18,000 TEU vessel.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Managing Director PSA India Gobu Selliaya, and JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

JNPA handles 54 per cent of the containerised cargo across all major ports of India. PTI IAS NKD TRB