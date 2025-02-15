PM Modi to address global textile fair Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the 'Bharat Tex 2025', a global textile fair which seeks to bring together the entire industry value chain.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the "mega global event", being held from February 14-16, brings together the entire textile value chain ranging from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one roof.

Bharat Tex is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem, it added.

The event also features a global scale conference with over 70 conference sessions, round-tables, panel discussions, and master classes.

Besides, it will include exhibitions featuring special innovations and startup pavilions. The event will also host a hackathon-based startup pitch fest and innovation fests, tech tanks and design challenges, providing funding opportunities for startups.

The PMO said Bharat Tex 2025 is expected to attract policymakers and global CEOs, over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from over 120 countries among various other visitors.

Over 25 leading global textile bodies and associations from across the world, including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange, and US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), among others, will also participate in the event. PTI KR HVA