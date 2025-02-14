PM Modi to address global textile industry at Bharat Tex on Sunday: Giriraj

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address domestic and international textile industry buyers at the Bharat Tex here on February 16, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday.

The Textiles Minister said as many as 6,000 foreign buyers -- twice as many as last year's-- are participating in Bharat Tex, making it the world's biggest textile fair.

"On 16th (February), the Prime Minister will come to Bharat Mandapam and address the domestic and international buyers," Singh told reporters.

The event being held from February 14-17 will have more than 5,000 exhibitors. It is expected to attract buyers from more than 110 countries and over 1,20,000 visitors, including policymakers, global CEOs, and industry leaders.