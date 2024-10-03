PM Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address the third Kautilya Economic Conclave, which will discuss various issues including job creation, green economy, artificial intelligence and public policy design.

This years’ conclave will focus on several themes, including reforming the international financial architecture, financing the green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth.

It would also deliberate on 'India and the middle-income trap', jobs and skilling, artificial intelligence and public policy design, and the principles for policy action to preserve resilience of the economy.

The Conclave built on the theme 'The Indian Era', would bring together close to 150 national and international academicians and policy makers to discuss most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South, a finance ministry statement said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the inaugural address, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the closing address of the 3-day event scheduled from October 4-6.

The event is being organised by the Department of Economic Affairs and the Institute of Economic Growth.

Some of the discussions in these sessions will range from how the Indian economy can create more regular jobs; how the rules-based multilateral system must adapt to prevent geo-economic fragmentation, and how progress through multilateral consensus can be made possible.

The third edition of the Conclave would also delve on harnessing India's comparative advantage in AI, ML, and Fintech for job creation; assessing India's current growth trajectory and considering ways in which India can maintain productivity growth.

It will also discuss the reforms needed to make the financial system more resilient as well as efficient; identify long-term initiatives to achieve sustainable development goals; and discuss climate change and renewable energy.

"The conclave will showcase India's increasing role as a bridge-maker of countries in the Global South," the finance ministry said.

The speakers at the Conclave include Finance Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Beri, 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya, and Harvard Kennedy School Professor of International Trade and Investment, Robert Lawrence. PTI KR JD DRR