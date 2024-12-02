PM Modi to attend Assam investor summit in February

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

Advertisment

The chief minister also extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend a mega performance of Jhumur dance of Assam's Adivasi community.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Sarma said in a post on X.

The summit in Guwahati will be held on February 24 and 25, 2025. The Jhumur performance will be also be held during this time.

Advertisment

In his 25-minute meeting with the prime minister, Sarma apprised him about a slew of development initiatives undertaken in Assam and also sought his guidance on various developmental issues, according to a state government release. PTI ACB DIV DIV