PM Modi to dedicate NTPC's 300 MW Nokhra Solar project to nation on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PT) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate NTPC's 300 megawatt (MW) Nokhra Solar Project to the nation on Friday, an official statement said.

Spread over 1,550 acres in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the project is being executed by NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) under the CPSU Scheme (Phase-II) with an investment of Rs 1,803 crore to ensure green power to the state of Telangana, NTPC said in a statement on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited to the nation through video-conferencing on February 16, 2024," the statement said.

Once commissioned, the project is expected to generate 730 million units (MU) green energy per year. This project, NTPC said, will not only light up over 1.3 lakh households, but will also help restricting 6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission every year.

Overall, the project is expected to offset Co2 emissions to the tune of 15 million tonnes in a span of 25 years.

"Over 13 lakh solar PV modules have been installed in this project under the flagship Make-in-India programme, thereby strengthening Government of India's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the statement said.

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC with an operational green capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in pipeline including 7 GW under implementation.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC Limited is India's largest integrated power utility having 74 GW installed capacity that contributes 25 per cent of total electricity produced in the country. PTI ABI HVA