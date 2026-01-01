PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on Jan 11

Rajkot, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region on January 11 in Rajkot city, a minister said on Thursday.

This two-day conference focusing on the Kutch and Saurashtra region will be held on January 11 and 12 at Marwadi University premises in Rajkot, state Agriculture Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said.

The aim of the conference is to showcase and highlight the emerging economic, industrial and cultural opportunities in the region, he said.

"PM Modi will be in Rajkot on January 11 to inaugurate the 2nd Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra region. Over 6,000 persons have already registered for the grand event with delegates and business leaders from 21 countries expected to participate," Vaghani told reporters here on Thursday after reviewing the preparations.

The first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the north Gujarat region was held in October 2025.

In all, the state government has planned to organise four VGRCs in four different regions of the state ahead of the 11th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in 2027. The last Summit took place in 2024, an official release said.

"During this regional summit, the focus will be on highlighting the strengths of the Kutch and Saurashtra region, attracting new investments and finding global markets for the local products. The entire conference and exhibition will be held in an area of 26,400 sq metres," Vaghani said.

He added that B2B and B2G meetings, an exhibition, sector-specific seminars and reverse buyer-seller meets will be held during the two-day conference.

After this conference, similar events for south Gujarat and its central parts will be held later this year, he added.