PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing’s new state-of-the-art global tech campus in B’luru

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s new state-of-the-art global engineering and technology innovation campus in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport on January 19, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also launch a transformational Boeing programme for greater participation of Indian women from across all walks of life in the Indian aviation sector, the sources added.