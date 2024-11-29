PM Modi to inaugurate on Dec 6 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', showcasing vibrancy of northeast

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', a festival to showcase the cultural, social and economic fabric of the eight northeastern states, beginning here on December 6, Union Minister for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The 'Mahotsav' will provide an unprecedented platform to showcase the region's vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products, Scindia said at a press conference.

The eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim -- are often referred to as the 'Ashtalaxmi' or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to India's cultural, social and economic fabric.

The event will foster long-term business relationships between northeast's artisans and buyers, and is expected to generate large volume of on-spot sales and many bulk orders, the minister said.

Besides, investors will meet with government representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture and tourism.

A special fashion show will highlight the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, showcasing Muga silk gowns and Eri silk stoles. Top designers from the region will collaborate with local artisans to create stunning ensembles, an official said.

Industry leaders, designers and fashion experts will discuss sustainable fashion, the future of handloom, and the global potential of northeast India's textile industry.

Daily cultural performances will feature the Bihu dances of Assam, the folk dances of Nagaland and other traditional expressions, the official said.

In recent years, the northeastern region has witnessed a substantial boost in infrastructure development across sectors such as transportation, energy, digital connectivity and industrial growth.

These developments are aimed at overcoming geographical isolation, improving regional integration and enhancing economic growth. The region, known for its strategic location, rich natural resources and cultural diversity, is now becoming a focal point for major industrial and infrastructure projects, another official said.

Among the various sectors, notable advancements include the setting up of semiconductor industries, mega bridges to improve connectivity and expansions in road, rail and air networks.

Recent infrastructure development in northeast India has been transformative, positioning the region as a gateway to southeast Asia and a hub for trade, tourism and industry.

The region's improved connectivity, growing industrial base and investment in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors are unlocking its economic potential, while strategic initiatives in transport, energy and digital infrastructure are integrating the region more closely with the rest of India, the official said.

These developments not only address the region's historical challenges of isolation and underdevelopment but also set the stage for future growth and prosperity. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS