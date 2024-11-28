PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on Dec 9

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global summit in Jaipur on December 9.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the three-day event will be inaugurated by PM Modi at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura.

He said that the state government is engaged in mission mode to complete the preparations and arrangements.

Sharma took stock of the preparations for this event here. He reviewed various arrangements travelling from Jaipur Airport to the venue in a bus and gave instructions to the officials. Sharma was accompanied by industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and a team of officials.

Talking to the media, Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi will come in the inaugural session of the conference.

He said that under the leadership of Modi, the state government is organizing 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in its first year itself.

"There are immense possibilities of investment in Rajasthan and this event will prove to be a milestone in accelerating the industrial direction of the state," he said.

The chief minister also said that the summit will play an important role in bringing Rajasthan forward in various fields including mining, stone, education, medicine and automobile, among others.

The industrial scenario in the state will get a new dimension through the Rising Rajasthan Summit to be held from 9-11 December, he said, adding, "the state government is working hard to fulfil the resolution of the economic progress of the state".

The chief minister further said the government will take a new resolution every day for the next 10 days to ensure that the summit becomes a grand success.

Taking the first resolution today, Sharma said the opening day of the Rising Rajasthan Summit will be completely powered by solar energy.

"Our priority is to promote renewable energy for uninterrupted power supply in the state. Due to the favourable investment policies of the state government, Rajasthan has remained the choice of investors in renewable energy and today Rajasthan ranks first in renewable energy production in India," he noted.

He said that his government is working with an aim to make the state self-reliant in energy production by 2027. PTI SDA HVA