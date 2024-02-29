PM Modi to inaugurate two Coal India projects worth Rs 1200 cr on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two Coal India projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore in Jharkhand for the dispatch of dry fuel, an official statement said.

The Tori-Shivpur third Rail Line located in Chatra and Latehar districts of the state is of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), the Ministry of Coal said.

"This dedicated coal corridor, stretching over 44.37 km with six intermediate stations, is designed to facilitate the evacuation of 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal from ongoing and upcoming mining projects. With a capital outlay of Rs 894 crore, this project not only serves existing coal mines but also enhances the evacuation capacity from upcoming commercial blocks," it said.

Currently, the coal evacuation from North Karanpura coalfields of CCL stands at around 45 MTPA, the ministry said.

"Additionally, in accordance with the PM Gatishakti Master Plan, the inauguration of the North Urimari Coal Handling Plant of CCL will mark a paradigm shift in first-mile connectivity in the coal sector.

"With a capital outlay of Rs 292 crore, the facility boasts a coal dispatch capacity of 7.5 MTPA along with coal storage capacity of 20,000 tonnes and silo bunker capacity of 4000 tonnes," it noted.