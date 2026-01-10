PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Jan 11

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Saurashtra-Kutch region on January 11 in Rajkot, aimed at bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, startups, global partners and government, among others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi will be present at the inauguration ceremony, officials said on Saturday.

More than 1,500 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed with over 110 international buyers participating in the event, and more than 1,800 business meetings have been scheduled during the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) in Rajkot, they said.

Leading corporations, such as Torrent Power Limited, KOSOL, Adani Green, Essar Group, Nayara Energy, Jyoti CNC, and several others will participate in the exhibition spread across 26,000 square meters. More than 400 exhibitors will be representing a wide range of sectors, including agro and food processing, fisheries, defence, energy, petrochemicals, engineering, and ports and logistics.

The meet will see participation from 110 international buyers representing over 16 countries, including the USA, European nations, and Australia, across diverse sectors such as engineering, agriculture, and textiles. In addition, 20 national buyers will also be part of the meet, further strengthening opportunities for collaboration and growth, an official release said.

The event will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, MSMEs, startups, overseas buyers, corporates, government departments, PSUs, and global partners to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and sustainable economic growth, it added.

An Udyami Mela will be organised to foster networking among entrepreneurs, mentors, and institutions. It will raise awareness about government schemes and policies, encouraging innovation, enterprise development, and participation in Gujarat’s thriving startup ecosystem.

The first day of the summit (January 11) will feature the CEO Roundtable on Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future, a Green Startups Fireside Chat, and Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields, it said.

It will also cover 'Gujarat - India's Energy Gateway: Leading the Curve in Oil and Gas', along with an exhibition-cum-trade show showcasing best practices in daytime power to agriculture, assured connectivity for renewable energy generation, and all-India best performance in solar rooftop under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

On the second day (January 12), the conference will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', which will highlight Gujarat's achievements in decentralised solar adoption, the release said.

The day will also witness the release of a compendium highlighting best practices of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and its subsidiaries, signing of MoUs, and felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their outstanding contributions, it said.

There will also be discussions on Smarter Renewable Energy Integration and Stadial Storage Solutions through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML); Cables that Enable Clean Energy: Renewable Energy Interwoven with Last-Mile Connectivity, One Corridor; Many Connections: Climate-Resilient Energy Systems; Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra): State’s Commitment to Panchamrit; and Roadmap for Harnessing Nuclear Energy.

A high-level panel on 'Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra): State's Commitment to Panchamrit' will outline Gujarat’s pledge to achieve over 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Panels on Green Hydrogen and 'Roadmap for Harnessing Nuclear Energy' will focus on Gujarat’s hydrogen ecosystem and the role of nuclear power in India’s long-term energy security, while the CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future' will explore nearshore wind and blue energy prospects, as per the release.

Thematic seminars will include 'One Corridor, Many Connections: Climate-Resilient Energy Systems' on transmission planning and grid resilience, 'Biomass for Green Industry – Unlocking the Untapped Potential' on industrial decarbonisation, and 'Smarter Renewable Energy Integration and Stadial Storage Solutions through AI/ML' on AI-driven grid optimisation, it said.

Moreover, GETCO-led discussions on 'Cables that Enable Clean Energy' and a Vendor Meet will focus on grid connectivity and industry collaboration.

Additional discussions will cover Enhanced Cyber Security in the Power Sector and Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields, focusing on sustainable agriculture solutions.

A Green Startups Fireside Chat and Startup Felicitation Programme will provide a platform for innovators to interact with investors, corporates, and policymakers, while recognising contributions to clean energy and Net-Zero goals.

The conference will facilitate structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, highlighting Gujarat's integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, and reinforcing the State's role as a leader in India’s journey towards energy independence and Viksit Bharat@2047, as per release. PTI KVM NP