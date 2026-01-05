PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Jan 11: Dy CM Sanghavi

Rajkot, Jan 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on January 11, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Sanghavi said Rajkot is the growth engine of Gujarat in the manufacturing sector, and the conference is being organised to attract more investment from across the country and abroad.

"The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 at Marwari University," he said.

The state government had announced that four VGRC would be organised at Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara ahead of the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January 2027.

The first VGRC was organised in Mehsana, where 1,264 MoUs were signed with a proposed investment of Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

"Under various industrial policies of the Gujarat government, 10,435 industrialists of the state were given Rs. 956.51 crore incentive assistance. Approval letters worth a total of Rs 661.73 crore under various schemes will be distributed to 137 industrialists of Saurashtra-Kutch," Sanghavi said.

According to an official release, a coordination meeting was organised here on Monday with local industrialists to address their queries and policy-related questions so as to encourage them to invest more.

Focus sectors for VGRC Kutch and Saurashtra include ceramics, engineering, ports & logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agro & food processing, minerals, green energy ecosystem, skill development, startups, MSMEs, and tourism & culture, it said.

In the run up to each regional conference, a one-day district-level programme is also being organised to highlight local opportunities and initiatives.