PM Modi to launch all latest industrial policies of MP during GIS inauguration: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch all the latest industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh during the inauguration of the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) here on February 24, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

The inauguration will take place around 10 am, he said.

At the event, PM Modi will also visit the Madhya Pradesh Experience Zone to be set up on the GIS campus here, the CM said.

In this zone, a coordinated combination and display of Madhya Pradesh's heritage, progress so far and future aspirations will be showcased in the form of an immersive digital walk-through.

The chief minister chaired a meeting of the apex committee constituted for organising GIS 2025 on February 24 and 25 on the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya campus in Bhopal. The meeting was held at the 'Samatva Bhavan' (CM's residence).

During the meeting, he directed the officials to ensure that all departments work in coordination and harmony to make the GIS a grand, well-organised and result-oriented event.

The GIS is being organised with the aim of strengthening the economy of Madhya Pradesh and attracting investors from the country and abroad. Therefore, to make the event historic, all preparations should be done on a large scale, an official statement quoted CM Yadav as saying.

Yadav reviewed the preparations of the GIS and instructed the officials to effectively present all the investor-friendly industrial policies of the state, the extensive infrastructure and possibilities available for industries in the state to attract the investors easily.

To make Madhya Pradesh an industry-friendly state, all the necessary assistance and facilities required by the investors should be provided, he said.

The investors coming to attend the GIS in Bhopal from across the country and abroad are our special guests, so they should be welcomed and greeted as per the traditional Indian hospitality, Yadav said.

To make these two days memorable, Madhya Pradesh's culture, its traditions, various art products, food, cuisine, among other things, need to be showcased before the guests to make their experience special, he said.

Directing the officials to ensure that ponds in the state capital and the entire Bhopal city are beautified, he said, adding that e-battery operated boats should be operated in Badi Jheel (Upper Lake), so that investors and other participants can enjoy the unique beauty of Bhopal.

This investors summit will give a new dimension to the industrial development of the state and step up employment opportunities, he told the officials.

Participants from more than 60 countries will take part in the GIS, it was told during the meeting chaired by the CM.

A total of 133 foreign participants, including the Deputy Minister of Zimbabwe, Ambassadors of 10 countries, High Commissioners of eight countries, Consul Generals of seven countries, will take part in the event, officials said.

More than 300 Chairpersons, Managing Directors (MDs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies of India, including leading industrialists of the country, will also participate, they said.

Six departmental conferences, six country sessions and 10 sectoral sessions will be organised at the GIS.

A total of 31,659 participants have registered in various categories for the event so far. Of these, more than 18,736 participants have also agreed to come to Bhopal, they said.

All the products of 'One District-One Product' category will be displayed on the GIS event premises. A complete village is being set up for this. A special display of traditional pottery, terracotta handmade clay artefacts and famous sculptures of Madhya Pradesh on the premises will also be on display at the venue.

CM Yadav said the GIS will increase the employment opportunities of the youth in Bhopal district and asked Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang to organise water sports in the Upper and Lower lakes of Bhopal city during the summit.

This will enable investors and participants to connect with Bhopal, he said, adding that participation and cooperation of the citizens of Bhopal was necessary to make the GIS successful. PTI MAS NP