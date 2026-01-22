PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Energy Week on Jan 27

Panaji, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate via video link the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 conclave that is scheduled to be held in South Goa between January 27 and 30.

Director General of Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, Gurmeet Singh, gave this information in a press conference here on Thursday.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson along with senior ministers from Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Global South will attend the inauguration ceremony at Betul village in South Goa district, he said.

PM Modi will virtually address the delegates after the inauguration, he added.

The IEW will focus on strengthening energy security, mobilising investment and advancing practical, scalable pathways for decarbonisation that can be adapted across economies at different stages of growth. The event will have delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific which will underline the IEW's growing role in global energy diplomacy, Singh said.

The IEW is expected to welcome over 75,000 energy professionals from more than 120 countries, he said.

The 2025 edition of the IEW attracted over 68,000 participants, 570 exhibitors, 5,400 conference delegates and hosted hundred conference sessions featuring 540 global speakers.

The global energy conclave will provide a structured platform for dialogue, policy alignment and technical exchange, according to him.

The event will feature ministerial roundtables, CEO dialogues on global capital flows, public-private dialogues, technology showcases from multinationals, national energy companies and high-growth startups, social events and media engagements, Singh said. PTI RPS NP