PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat on Saturday; to launch HPV vaccination, inaugurate semiconductor facility

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday during which he will launch a nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 14 years, inaugurate a semiconductor assembly facility besides laying foundation stone of multiple development projects.

In the morning around 11.30, the prime minister will launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore in Ajmer in Rajasthan where he will also address a public gathering.

The projects span key sectors including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, irrigation, energy, industrial infrastructure, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

In a major step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and advancing women's well-being, Modi will launch the nationwide campaign for HPV vaccination in Ajmer.

This initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer, which is one of the leading causes of cancer related morbidity in women and marks a significant milestone in safeguarding the long-term health of girls and women across the country.

Providing a major boost to road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate several National Highways projects, including the 4-lane greenfield expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur, 6-lane access controlled green highway in package 7 section of Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor and the 8-lane carriageway in package 14 section of the Delhi-Vadodara access controlled greenfield expressway, among others.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 4-lane elevated road in Jodhpur city, Malabmori-Mangrol-Baran State Highway in Baran district among others.

In line with the government's commitment to ensuring safe and clean drinking water for all, Modi will lay the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera major drinking water project and five packages of the Parwan Akawad major drinking water project.

To strengthen renewable energy infrastructure and ensure seamless transmission from generation hubs in Rajasthan, Prime Minister will inaugurate transmission systems for evacuation of power from Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) in Rajasthan. He will also lay the foundation stone for five 220 KV grid substations and two 400 KV grid substations along with associated transmission lines.

Furthering his commitment to employment generation and youth empowerment, Modi will distribute more than 21,800 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government departments and organisations in Rajasthan.

Later in the day, he will visit Gujarat and around 3:45 PM he will inaugurate the semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand, said another statement of the PMO. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility.

This development represents a major step forward in strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain.

The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms.

The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing.

The Sanand ATMP facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products, catering to customers across global markets.

The establishment and operationalisation of this facility underscores India's emergence as a trusted and competitive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and aligns with Prime Minister's vision of building a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country, the statement said. PTI ACB ZMN